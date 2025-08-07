Plates Made Of What? Viral Video Shows Bizarre Find At Karachi Airport Passenger Says, 'Pakistan's Condition Is So Bad'
"Pakistan's condition is so bad that we're getting such paper plates. I feel like crying," Salim says in the video.
The Pakistani traveller confronts the shop employees. "It's not your fault, it's our people's fault," he says while blaming the system.Also Read | Viral video: Street-food vendor's 'oil hack' shocks social media
The said video has gone so viral again that BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared it from his official handle.
“Condom Boxes = Paper Plates In Pakistan? A Pakistani passenger has put out a video from Pakistan's Karachi airport where food was being served on paper plates which were to be used in c*ndom boxes,” he wrote while sharing the Instagram Reel.Also Read | Scary Viral Video: One dead, nine injured in raging wildfire engulfing France
“They deserve the best recycling country award,” quipped one user.
Karachi mein Airport bhi hai (Do they have airports in Karachi)?” came another sarcastic reply.
Another social media user commented,“This is called recycle and reuse. It's paper, no c*ndom there.”
“Sorry to point this out, but yes, the paper's original purpose was to be converted into a packaging box for condoms. This probably got rejected due to wrong print or specifications, and is converted into a paper plate instead. Never got made into a condom box, I can only hope,” came from another.Also Read | Pakistani man jailed in UK for threatening to gang-rape Air Hostess mid-flight Viral video is an old one
While the viral video is currently trending on social media, it is from April 2023.
Soon after the video had gone viral more than two years ago, the Border Health Services sealed all food counters of the company that used those plates. BHS Director Dr. Murtaza Shah said the action had been taken due to hygiene issues, the Times of Karachi reported at that time.
The publication also reported that such plates had been served to both Indian and foreign travellers. The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that all counters using the branded plates in both domestic and international areas had been shut down.
