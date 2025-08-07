Nine Indian Army Personnel Among 50 Missing Two Days After Uttarkashi Flash Floods

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two days after flash floods occurred in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand, nearly 60 people, including nine army personnel, are still said to be missing, and 70 people have been rescued so far.

The Indian Army said on Thursday its troops reached the worst-hit Dharali village within 15 minutes of the tragedy. It ramped up Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the Himalayan village and nearby Harsil.

Seventy civilians have been rescued so far, and more than 50 are missing, the Army said in a statement.

According to the district administration, 65 people who were stranded at different locations were airlifted to Matli town, 432 km from Dehradun, on Thursday.

Officials said efforts were also stepped up to airlift advanced equipment to the worst-hit Dharali village to speed up the search for those trapped under the rubble.

The region remains cut off due to multiple landslides and road blockages, including at Bartwari, Linchigad, near Harsil, Gangnani and Dharali.

The Indian Army further said nine army personnel – one junior commissioned officer and eight jawans -- are also reported missing.

Nine Army personnel and three civilians were evacuated to Dehradun by helicopter. Three critically injured civilians were shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, and eight were admitted to the Uttarkashi district hospital, it added.

The Army also said that civilian and military teams are working around the clock to rescue stranded people, provide relief and restore connectivity.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, Chief of Staff, Central Command, said:“As first responders, our infantry battalion at Harsil reacted under the commanding officer within 15 minutes of the incident. This was despite some of our personnel themselves being affected. Since then, additional columns have been deployed.”

“Our Special Forces from Agra in AN 32 and C 295 aircraft have been flown (in) and medical personnel with all required equipment and accessories have been moved,” he added.