Optical Illusion Test: Only Eagle-Eyed Can Identify '14' In The Sea Of '41S' Within 5 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) The mind-boggling optical illusion challenge for the day is here! Being among the top trends on the internet, such viral games are a brilliant way to start your day. Solving these puzzles can be a great exercise for the brain and eyes, since it tests your observational skills to provide key insights about visual abilities. If you consider yourself a pro in finding answers to optical illusions , then do give a try to this challenge.

Such well-crafted illusions play tricks with the human brain as they are highly popular for cleverly using patterns and colors that go on to force us to perceive something that remains completely different from the actual reality. A daily dosage of optical illusion challenges not only allows you to improve your intelligence quotient and focus, but also helps in thinking beyond the obvious and staying aware of your visual abilities.

Optical illusion: Can you spot 14?

The challenge is to crack a confusing image, which is filled with multiple rows of the number '41'. But hidden somewhere carefully is the number '14'. Players are required to spot the different numbers in the image. Seems easy? Let us make it a bit difficult for you. To solve this puzzle, you only get 5 seconds.

At first glance, viewers get to see a sea of the number 41, but players need to find the number '14' in the image. What is challenging in this puzzle is that both the numbers, '41' and '14', appear identical at once, making it difficult for the eyes to pick the odd one out.

If it is turning out to be a daunting task for you, then do not worry. There are several others who were unable to find the different number in the image within five seconds.

Need a hint? The number '14' is not present on the left side of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

Those who have been able to identify the missing number within five seconds surely have great observational skills and sharp vision.

The number '14' is cleverly placed in the fourth column in the last row.

FAQsWhat skills do such games test?

They put to test your concentration, pattern recognition, and attention to detail.

How much time do players get to solve the puzzle?

You only get 5 seconds to find the answer.

What's the hidden number in this puzzle?

The different number in the image is '14'.