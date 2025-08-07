Yogi Government Disburses Rs 1,115 Crore Festive Pension To Over 36 Lakh Destitute Women In Uttar Pradesh

In a compassionate move ahead of the festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has extended a financial gift to support destitute women across Uttar Pradesh. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, the Department of Women Welfare has disbursed ₹1,115.64 crore for the second quarter (July–September) of the 2025–26 financial year under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana.

The funds were directly transferred to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of 36,75,623 eligible women via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) in the first week of August. This timely financial support ensures that beneficiaries can celebrate the upcoming festivals without any economic hardship.

The scheme, operated by the Women Welfare Department, is a significant initiative aimed at providing social and economic empowerment to women who have lost their husbands. Women above the age of 18, who are permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh and whose annual family income does not exceed ₹2 lakh, are eligible for a monthly pension of ₹1,000 under the scheme. To ensure transparency and timely delivery, the pension amount is deposited directly into beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through PFMS.

In the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year (April–June), the Uttar Pradesh government provided ₹1,062.15 crore in pension support to 35,78,111 widowed women. Showing increased commitment, the government transferred ₹1,115.64 crore to 36,75,623 women beneficiaries in the first week of August-well ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. This proactive move ensures that women can celebrate the festivals with financial ease and joy along with their families.

According to Sandeep Kaur, Director of the Women Welfare Department, the early transfer of pension funds was made on the instructions of CM Yogi, who wanted to make sure that no eligible woman misses out on the benefits of the scheme during the festive season. She added that women who are permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh can easily apply for the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana online through the official portal gov.

This digital system promotes transparency and convenience, helping eligible women receive the benefits without hurdles. The department has also taken steps to ensure quick and fair verification of applications so that more women can benefit from the scheme without delays.