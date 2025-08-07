Scott Bessent Says Fed Is Behind Curve, Trump's Trade Reset Could Bring $300B In Tariffs
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said there's“something wrong” when the Federal Reserve doesn't cut interest rates even after the jobs data was revised.
In an interview with MSNBC, the Treasury Secretary also noted that the trade deals with other countries are“largely done”, citing that tariffs could bring in over $300 billion in the coming year. In addition, he announced that Micron Technology (MU) would invest $200 billion in the country.
According to Bessent, President Donald Trump's new duty policy is not the "biggest trade shock" since 1935, referring to when the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which raised levies on over 20,000 imported goods, was introduced to counter the effects of the Great Depression.
He did, however, describe the shift in policy with China as a "reset" and a "trade shock."
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Trump Pushes For Intel CEO Resignation, Says He's 'Highly Conflicted'
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment