Yogi Government Crackdown On Illegal Religious Structures Near Indo-Nepal Border 130 Demolished, 198 Sealed

Lucknow, August 7: The Uttar Pradesh government has demolished 130 unauthorized constructions, sealed 198 and has served notices to 223 along Indo-Nepal borders spanning seven districts of the state in the last two months as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal encroachments. The crackdown being carried out on illegal structures following directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, includes Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars among others.

The crackdown has targeted illegal structures across Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj, with Shravasti topping the list with action against 149 encroachments.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi informed that, as per CM Yogi Adityanath's directive, action has been taken against illegal mosques, Eidgahs, madarsas, and mazars built on both government and private land within 10 km of the Indo-Nepal border.

So far, 149 illegal constructions have been identified in Shravasti. While notices have been served to all 149 structures, 140 constructions have been sealed, and 37 have been demolished. The DM confirmed that action against illegal constructions is still ongoing.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal informed that a total of 13 illegal constructions have been identified in the district, of which three have been demolished, 10 sealed and one served notice.

Similarly, action have been taken against 45 identified illegal construction in Maharajganj of which 24 have been sealed and 31 demolished.

In Siddharthnagar, 23 illegal structures were identified; notices were issued to two, and 21 were demolished. In Bahraich, 25 such structures were found, with five sealed and 15 demolished.

In Pilibhit, 2 illegal constructions were identified, both of which have been demolished. In Balrampur, 41 illegal constructions were identified, of which 1 was served a notice, 19 sealed, and 21 demolished.

Under CM Yogi's directives, in the last 60 days, Shravasti led the crackdown on illegal constructions in border districts, followed by Maharajganj and Balrampur.

