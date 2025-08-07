'Back Your Claims With Oath': Election Commission Dares Rahul Gandhi To Prove Vote Theft Allegations

New Delhi: After Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged poll irregularities, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has demanded him to sign an affidavit detail his allegations made on the addition and deletion of electors. "It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls cited at Para 3. You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated..." the letter stated. In his news conference Rahul Gandhi alleged that the elections were "choreographed." Presenting the party's research on voting in the Mahadevpura Assembly in Karnataka, Gandhi alleged of "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00, 250 votes.

'Key Seat Lost'

Rahul Gandhi stated that while the Congress won several seats across Karnataka, the Mahadevapura constituency was decisively won by the BJP - a seat he believes was crucial in determining the overall outcome.

“Our internal polling predicted 16 seats in Karnataka; we won nine. Mahadevapura was the only Vidhan Sabha segment we lost - and it cost us the entire seat.”

Vote Breakdown

Total Lok Sabha votes: 6.26 lakh

BJP votes: 6,58,915

Winning margin: 32,707

Mahadevapura: BJP - 2,29,632 | Congress - 1,15,586

“Congress won all other segments. This one seat won BJP the election.”

Vote Fraud Alleged

Gandhi claimed 1,00,250 votes were 'stolen' through:



Duplicate entries

Fake addresses

Mass registrations at single homes

Misuse of Form 6 Invalid photos

“One house had 50-60 voters registered, but only one family lived there.”