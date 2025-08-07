'Trump-Putin Meeting Confirmed, Details To Follow Soon': Kremlin

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have agreed to hold a meeting in the coming days. According to a report by the Associated Press, preparations are underway, and details regarding the date, location, and agenda will be announced soon. This development comes amid heightened global attention on US-Russia ties, especially following Washington's recent tariff moves against India over its oil trade with Russia. Observers say the meeting could touch on global energy, trade and geopolitical tensions.

Kirill A. Dmitriev, the Russian President's envoy for investment and economic cooperation, confirmed on Thursday that preparations are underway for a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump next week. Taking to X, Dmitriev stated,“This can be a historic meeting. Dialogue will prevail.” The message came just a day after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff concluded what have been described as "useful and constructive" discussions with President Putin in Moscow, amid mounting diplomatic urgency.

Russia confirms Putin-Trump summit may happen next week and summit preparations are ongoing. This can be a historic meeting. 🕊️Dialogue will prevail. 🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸

- Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) August 7, 2025

Trump's Back-to-Back Meetings With Putin and Zelenskyy

Earlier on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the US President Donald Trump is preparing for an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week. According to people familiar with the matter, he also plans to follow it up with a three-way meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump discussed these plans during a private video call with European leaders on Wednesday, which included Zelenskyy. The proposed meetings will be limited to the three leaders only, with no European counterparts present. Trump told reporters that there's a 'very good prospect' both Russia and Ukraine will agree to the summit.

Europe Reacts With Caution, Zelenskyy Stresses Vigilance

European leaders who were part of the call reportedly reacted with surprise and skepticism, says the NYT report. Some questioned the usefulness of the proposed talks, though others seemed to accept Trump's intention. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, acknowledged the possibility of a meeting but warned about trusting Russia too soon. "The pressure on them is working," he said, but stressed that 'the main thing is that they do not deceive us or the United States in the details'. Ukrainian officials are now seeking clarity from Washington on what has been discussed behind closed doors, particularly during Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's recent visit to Moscow.

Trump's Strategy Mirrors Past One-on-One Diplomacy

Trump has long preferred direct, one-on-one diplomacy, a style he previously used in his meetings with North Korea's Kim Jong-un. Despite warm optics, those meetings yielded no concrete outcomes. Trump's belief in personal persuasion continues to shape his foreign policy and the same instinct is now driving his approach to the war in Ukraine. Since coming to office again, he has resumed talks with Putin, despite the Russian leader's isolation from other NATO countries. While Trump has criticized both Russia's delays and the ineffectiveness of past peace talks, he has recently approved more arms sales to NATO allies to support Ukraine.

A High-Stakes Summit With Global Implications

The upcoming Putin-Trump meeting will mark the first in-person summit between a US and Russian president since June 2021. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Russia had requested the meeting and said Trump is willing to engage both sides. "President Trump wants this brutal war to end," she stated. Meanwhile, Trump has raised global eyebrows with his recent decision to double tariffs on Indian imports, a move linked to India's ongoing purchases of Russian oil. With tensions running high and alliances being tested, Trump's planned summits could reshape the diplomatic landscape or deepen the divide, depending on what follows.