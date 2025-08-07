Neeraj Pandey On New Faces & Saiyaara Success: 'Now Everyone Will Start Making Romantic Films'
During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the director was asked, "Previously, there was a notion that newcomers are unable to deliver huge hits in the industry; but the unexpected success of 'Saiyaar' has challenged that belief. Your take on it."
Reacting to this, Neeraj shared that the people who say such things do not know anything about the business. He added that this is the most unpredictable business with no set pattern.
"With the prevalent follow-the-crowd mentality, now everyone will start looking for a love story, and everyone will start looking at new faces. By the time many end up losing their money chasing this, there will be a new trend in the business," he said.
The filmmaker also pointed out that when "Stree" worked, people started chasing horror comedies, and now that "Saiyaara" has worked, everyone will start looking for a love story.
However, Neeraj added that it doesn't work that way. "A good story will cut through at any given point in time, and a well-made film more often than not will cut through at any given point in time," he concluded.
In addition to this, Neeraj also opened up about the challenges they faced while shooting his latest release,“Special Ops 2”.
The director stated that while the diverse settings added visual richness to the series, they also turned the production into a logistical nightmare as it required massive planning and coordination.
He revealed that this movement was built into the script from the start.
“Actually, if you follow the story, then you will get to understand that because Dr. Bhargav, who is being kidnapped, is being taken from one place to another. So, organically, it was in the script in the same way. But, shooting at so many places, it's a logistical nightmare," Neeraj disclosed.
