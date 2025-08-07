Platte River Equity Announces The Acquisition Of Chemtech-Ford Laboratories

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Platte River's thesis in environmental consulting, testing, and services targets subsectors with recurring, compliance-driven demand and strong resilience through economic cycles. Within that framework, water testing emerged as a key focus due to its critical role in public health and regulatory compliance, with stable demand driven by routine testing, audits, and long-term service needs.

"We are excited to welcome Chemtech to the Platte River family. Its reputation for data quality, rapid turnaround times, and customer service has created a sustainable competitive advantage," said Peter Calamari, Managing Director at Platte River.

"We identified environmental testing as a pillar of public health and regulatory stability through our environmental services thesis," said Mike Reilly, Principal at Platte River. "Chemtech represents an excellent foundation to build a platform that delivers essential testing to a broad customer base."

"We are thrilled to partner with Platte River," said Rex Henderson, President of Chemtech. "The firm's industry understanding and support will enable us to expand our footprint, invest in new capabilities, and continue delivering the quality and responsiveness our customers rely on."

"Platte River's collaborative, long-term mindset and entrepreneurial spirit make it the perfect fit to help us build on our culture and to continue delivering the trusted testing services our clients depend on," added Paul Ellingson, Vice President of Chemtech.

Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel, and Raymond James served as financial advisor to Platte River.

About Chemtech

Founded in 1953 and based in Sandy, UT, Chemtech is an environmental and analytical services provider serving municipal, industrial, and government clients. The company offers testing for drinking water, wastewater, groundwater, soil, and hazardous waste. Chemtech is one of the largest commercial labs in the Intermountain West, providing EPA/SM/ASTM testing methods and NELAP accreditation for water, soil, air, and waste streams.

About Platte River Equity

Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies within targeted industrial sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience. Platte River believes in utilizing prudent capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and to withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant ongoing support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.

The firm has raised five funds with committed capital in excess of $1.7 billion. The Platte River team is the largest collective investor across its funds, aligning the firm closely with both its investors and its portfolio company management teams.

