Samyr Laine Of Freedom Trail Capital Named A 2025 Leader Of Influence By Los Angeles Business Journal
"At Freedom Trail, we believe in backing bold ideas and building with intention," added Ayanna Alexander-Laine , Olympian, Co-Founder of Freedom Trail Capital and PhD Candidate in Business Administration "This honor is a reflection of the trust founders place in us and our shared ambition to reimagine what success looks like in consumer venture."
"It's an honor to be recognized, but what excites me most is the momentum we're building at Freedom Trail," said Samyr Laine , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Freedom Trail Capital. "We're drawn to brands that do more than sell great products - they shift culture, challenge norms, and reimagine what their category can be. It's a privilege to work alongside founders who think that boldly and build with that kind of long-term vision."
The firm focuses on brands that have proven to have a sustainable growth model and authentically associated with A-list talent and influential cultural figures - helping these businesses grow into category-defining companies through strategic capital and hands-on operational support. Since launching, their team has helped shape a growing portfolio of consumer brands that pair strong product-market fit with cultural relevance.
Select portfolio companies include:
-
A-Frame Brands – Backed by John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Naomi Osaka, and more
Berri Organics - Maker of the world's first plant-based organic electrolyte drink
Jiant - Backed by Chace Crawford, offering fresh-brewed hard tea, kombucha, and cocktail-inspired drinks
Kudos Diapers - investors include Mark Cuban and Gwyneth Paltrow
Oh Norman! - led by Kaley Cuoco
Renais Gin - led by Alex and Emma Watson
Sienna Naturals - co-founded by Issa Rae
Ten to One Rum , co-owned by Ciara
For more information on Freedom Trail Capital and its portfolio, visit freedomtrail .
About Freedom Trail Capital
Freedom Trail Capital is a consumer fund investing at the intersection of culture, lifestyle, and influence. The firm backs consumer goods and technology companies that are either founded by (or authentically partnered with) public figures or celebrities, and that offer a fresh take on their category with clear product-market fit. When a standout brand doesn't yet have a talent partner, Freedom Trail can help identify and connect with someone who brings genuine alignment and strategic value.
Through deep operational experience, we've seen that in consumer, a standout product and well-crafted brand, paired with the right talent partner, has the potential to result in an extremely successful business. More than just capital, Freedom Trail offers strategic partnership for brands, adding value in ways few firms can thanks to our unique positioning and understanding of culture and influence.
