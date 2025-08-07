Tasty AF (Air-Fried) And Totally Craveable: True Food Kitchen Launches Air-Fried French Fries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) True Food Kitchen's True Crisp'd Air-Fried French Fries takes on America's most iconic comfort food and makes it crispy, clean, and unbelievably good – all without deep fryers or seed oils. Building on the fan-favorite True Crisp'd Air-Fried Chicken, True Food partnered with Arizona-based fry experts Frites Streetwhose premium Clearwater potatoes deliver the perfect texture, crispy-on-the-outside, light-and-fluffy on-the-inside. Packed with bold flavor and made from just four clean ingredients - Clearwater potatoes, high oleic (non-GMO) palm oil, vinegar, and salt - these fries are Tasty AF (Air-Fried, Obviously.)

"Fries are hands down one of our guests most-requested food items," said Matthew Padilla, Head of Culinary at True Food Kitchen. "Our goal wasn't to make healthy fries, but great fries. We've taken something traditionally indulgent and made it the True Food way. After six months of testing, we landed on a fry that's just as good, if not better, than its deep-fried counterpart."

True Crisp'd Air-Fried French Fries come in two flavor-packed styles – Traditional Sea Salt or Tuscan Dusted (a blend of kale flakes, garlic powder, Aleppo pepper, and parmesan) served with house-made Peri Peri Ketchup – smoky, spicy, tangy, and wildly addictive.

At True Food Kitchen, fries aren't just a side, they're a moment. Guests can experience the latest offering with Table Fries ($12) for a limited time – a larger-format, indulgent experience best for sharing (or not), paired with three house-made sauces of your choice (Peri Peri Ketchup, Original Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Tzatziki, Harissa Tahini, Pesto, or BBQ), for max dipping, devouring, and repeating. Diners will also have the option to grab Side Fries ($6) or upgrade them in as a side on select items for $2.

True Crisp'd Air-Fried French Fries are available now at all 45 True Food Kitchen locations nationwide. Clean, crispy, bold – this is comfort food leveled up. For more information about True Food Kitchen's menu and locations, visit

ABOUT TRUE FOOD KITCHEN

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy of real food for real life. By meeting people where they are, True Food Kitchen is empowering more people to experience great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages that serve as the foundation for a life well-lived. With a commitment to selecting the best partners, the brand emphasizes wholesome, authentic ingredients with thoughtful preparations crafted with care and passion. True Food Kitchen is committed to sustainably sourcing the most responsible, creative and freshest in-season ingredients to create craveable dishes for an experience that goes beyond the plate. The brand has 45 restaurants in 18 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Contact:

Krupa Consulting

(212) 226-2922

SOURCE True Food Kitchen