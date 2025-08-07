Sages & Scientists Symposium 2025: A Global Gathering Where Technology Evolves And Humanity Awakens
"We are at a pivotal moment where consciousness must lead our evolution-and technology can serve as its expression," said Deepak Chopra, MD . "This symposium invites us to co-create a future where awareness is primary, and intelligent technologies emerge in harmony with our highest human potential."
"This isn't just a symposium-it's a catalyst for conscious evolution," said Poonacha Machaiah , CEO & co-founder of Cyberhuman , tech humanist, and co-host. "At the symposium, we're bridging science, systems, and ancient wisdom traditions to envision a future where technology amplifies human dignity, resilience, and inner regeneration."
The Sages & Scientists Symposium has evolved into a global platform where futurists, scientists, philosophers, technologists, artists, and conscious leaders gather to shape humanity's next chapter. This year's program will explore the convergence of fundamental reality, conscious AI, regenerative healthspan, social renewal, planetary stewardship, and the urgent reimagining of peace in a world on edge.
