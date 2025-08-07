Legendary Criminal Defense Attorney Robert Simels Launches Explosive New Podcast: Injustice For All

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Simels, renowned criminal defense attorney with a federal trial win rate that made him legendary, and dangerous, is exposing America's legal system in his new podcast, Injustice for All. With a .900 batting average at trial, Simels became too successful to tolerate. Now, the man they imprisoned for winning too much is telling stories the system doesn't want you to hear.

From defending mafia informant Henry Hill to representing figures enmeshed in the justice system's gray zones, Simels brings a raw, unfiltered perspective to a world most Americans never see-from first arrest through final appeal, from prosecutor's office to prison cell.

Injustice for All takes listeners deep into the machinery of U.S. courts and correctional institutions, revealing how witnesses, law enforcement, prosecutors, and even judges manipulate truth, weaponize public opinion, and ultimately betray the very principles of justice they swore to uphold.

Filmed in New York City, each episode blends gripping personal accounts with expert legal insights and features voices from inside the system; whistleblowers, former inmates, legal warriors, and the falsely accused. From the famous to federal judges, from the wrongfully convicted to those who did the convicting. Everyone has a story about where justice went wrong.

"This podcast is about lifting the veil," says Simels. "We live in a country where winning in court can make you a target. I've lived it. I've seen how truth gets twisted into strategy. Injustice for All isn't about headlines. It's about what really happens inside the justice system. I've spent over 50 years in the trenches: 51⁄2 years as a prosecutor, 30 years as a defense attorney, 10 as an inmate. At this stage in my career, I have nothing to hold back, and much to share."

Sponsored by DharmaPalaw, which believes justice requires truth-telling, especially from those the system tries to silence.

The debut season is available now at @InjusticeforAllPodcast , with new episodes dropping weekly on all major platforms.

