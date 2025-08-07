Porte Brown Recognized By Accounting Today - Best Accounting Firms To Work For Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process, which consisted of 1) evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and 2) an anonymous employee survey to measure the employee experience.

"Attracting and retaining top talent is not just a priority-it's a strategic focus," said Joe Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "In today's highly competitive accounting industry, cultivating a workplace culture that is positive, inclusive, and engaging is essential. We remain committed to creating an environment where our people can thrive, which ultimately drives the exceptional results and service our clients expect."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards. Wealth management services are provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.* For more information, visit or call 847-956-1040.

Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.

