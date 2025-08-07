As Trump Marks National Purple Heart Day At The White House, Nominations Open For 2026 Patriot Project Honorees

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Often described by honorees as the "trip of a lifetime," one Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state will receive an all-expenses-paid trip filled with special tributes, tours, and ceremonies honoring their service and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation.

Previous Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees will be among those joining the Commander-in-Chief today as our nation's heroes are recognized at the White House. The President will also issue a Presidential proclamation commemorating National Purple Heart Day.

"The Purple Heart is often described as the one award no one wants to receive, but they couldn't be more proud to wear. The honorees we select through this nomination process represent the best of America. People who are humble heroes, who served, sacrificed and continued to serve their communities long after they wore the uniform," said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Board Chairman Jeremy McVey. "For some, especially our aging Vietnam veterans, it is the homecoming they never received. For others, it is an opportunity to finally share their story with their fellow Purple Heart recipients."

The four-day Patriot Project Mission, which will take place during the week of April 27 – 30, 2026, will include events at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, visits to historic Washington's Headquarters, where the Badge of Military Merit originated in 1782, and a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor – the museum dedicated to our nation's combat wounded and killed in action.

Anyone can nominate a Purple Heart recipient by completing the nomination form on the Honor Mission's website: . Nominations must include the Purple Heart recipient's full name and contact information, a description (up to 350 words) of why their hero is deserving of this special recognition and should focus not only on their military service but their post-military life including community service, charitable work and career.

It is estimated that more than 1.8 million Americans have been awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in action or making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

"Our nation's Purple Heart heroes have made extraordinary sacrifices for our freedom. By honoring these patriots and telling their stories, the next generations of Americans will be reminded that the liberties we enjoy as Americans came with a price, as all Purple Heart recipients gave some and some gave all," said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director, Col. Russell Vernon (USA, Ret.).

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, September 26. The Honor Mission will announce a complete list of the selected honorees on Veterans Day – November 11, 2025.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in sponsoring an honoree or the Patriot Project can contact the Honor Mission to learn more about opportunities and donor benefits by emailing [email protected] . All contributions are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Videos of past Patriot Project missions and "Stories of Valor" interviews with honorees can be found on the Honor Mission's YouTube channel .

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is an approved 501(c)3 non-profit organization, whose strategic objective is to pay tribute to our nation's combat wounded and killed in action through special outreach and educational programming. Through Purple Heart Patriot Project Missions, celebration of National Purple Heart Day and other public events and programs, we engage people of all ages by telling the stories of our nation's heroes. Learn more and support their efforts at .

