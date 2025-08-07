Stella Foundation Announces 2025 Women's Fast Pitch Semifinalists
This year's prize package includes a minimum of $50K in grants, investment and services:
-
A $5,000 minimum grant from Stella Foundation
A $10,000 minimum investment from She Invests
$25,000 in in-kind legal services from Holland & Knight LLP
More than $10,000 in founder support services (tech, design, ops, media, and more)
The 2025 Women's Fast Pitch semifinalists are:
Northeast: LymeAlert | Cambridge, MA
Founder: Erin Dawmicki
LymeAlert is the first at-home tick testing kit that delivers results in under 20 minutes-no more mailing ticks to labs or relying on inaccurate blood tests. It empowers immediate, informed decisions about Lyme exposure, especially for pet owners and outdoor enthusiasts.
Southeast: CurieDx | Baltimore, MD
Founder: Therese Canares
CurieDx turns your smartphone into a diagnostic tool for conditions like strep throat and pink eye using AI and computer vision. By keeping patients home and reducing unnecessary antibiotics, it enhances telehealth and improves outcomes for families and providers.
Midwest: Impacks | St. Cloud, MN
Founder: Clare Richards
Impacks simplifies back-to-school shopping with customizable supply kits delivered to schools or homes. With over 275 school partnerships and more than 30,000 kits distributed, Impacks is transforming how families and schools handle supplies, while giving back to communities.
Northwest: Rely | Berkeley, CA
Founder: Ashley Keyes
Rely is reinventing the rental process with a digital "renter passport" and AI-powered tools for property managers. Their embedded leasing infrastructure improves transparency, reduces evictions and fraud, and saves renters and landlords both time and money.
Southwest: PureWild Co. |Ojai, CA
Founder: Cindy Convery
PureWild Co. is a life science nutrition company focused on healthy aging through high-quality marine collagen products. Targeting women over 40 and adults 50+, PureWild addresses the widespread loss of natural collagen with clinically supported solutions that improve joint function, bone density and recovery from illness-related treatments.
Wildcard: MVI Medical | San Diego, CA
Founder: Andrea Munoz
MVI Medical is redefining pelvic exams for improved healthcare with the Rosa SpecTM, a patented, single-use pelvic exam device designed by a female physician to improve patient comfort and visualization. With soft, circumferential retraction, it reduces pain, trauma and exam time, modernizing a critical but outdated tool in women's healthcare.
"The women selected for this year's Fast Pitch are pushing boundaries and solving real-world problems with vision, grit and innovation," said Flossie Hall, CEO of the Stella Foundation. "We're honored to give them this platform and excited to see how they continue to grow, lead and inspire."
About Women's Venture Summit
Now in its 12th year, the Women's Venture Summit is a national event that bridges the gap between female founders and investors. Through immersive workshops, expert panels and the high-stakes pitch competition, WVS helps more women get funded and more women become investors. Learn more and get tickets at: .
About Stella Foundation
Since 2012, the Stella Foundation has been connecting women entrepreneurs and investors through community, curriculum and capital. From idea to exit, Stella supports women founders at every stage of the journey. Learn more at .
Media Contact:
Laura Henson
9175397812
[email protected]
SOURCE Stella Foundation
