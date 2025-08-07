Government Support May Be Fading, But Refi Deals For Evs Are Heating Up: New Caribou Data Reveals Electric Vehicle Owners Save The Most By Refinancing Auto Loans--With A Unique Chance To Stack OBBBA And EV Savings Before Tax Credits End

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the federal EV tax credit sunsets September 30, new data from Caribou , a leading auto refinance platform helping drivers take control of their car loans ( ), reveals a striking fact: while federal government support is fading, lenders appear to be doubling down on electric vehicle owners by offering them greater monthly savings through refinancing than traditional gasoline vehicle owners. EV Refinancing Yields Greater Monthly Savings Than Gasoline Cars*

Nationwide, EV refinancings deliver an average saving of $166 per month , compared to $138 for gasoline vehicles-a 20% larger monthly payment reduction for electric drivers who refinance. Caribou data shows meaningful refinancing benefits can start to materialize in as little as four months of ownership -making now an ideal time to refinance for many people who purchased this year. National Averages:

Fuel Type Avg Refi Loan

Amount Avg Monthly

Savings Nat'l Avg Original

APR Nat'l Avg New

APR Avg FICO

Score Electric $37,121 $166 11.43 7.75 746 Gasoline $31,638 $138 12.98 8.21 729 Hybrid $28,455 $133 13.51 8.14 738 Diesel $49,424 $204 11.49 8.06 737

*Analysis based on consumers whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, had

an existing loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.

California Leads with Biggest EV Refinance Savings and Volume**

In California-the nation's EV capital-electric vehicle refinancing delivers an average monthly saving of $176 , significantly higher than gasoline vehicles at $150 and $138 for hybrids. This underscores the growing financial advantage for EV drivers and signals a major opportunity for consumers looking to take control of their auto loans.

California Averages:

Fuel Type Avg Refi Loan

Amount Avg Monthly

Savings Nat'l Avg Original

APR Nat'l Avg New

APR Avg FICO

Score Electric $36,588 $176 11.34 7.77 749 Hybrid $25,419 $138 14.12 8.64 732 Gasoline $30,319 $150 13.01 8.20 729 Diesel $49,482 $234 10.92 7.70 749

**Analysis based on consumers in California whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, had an existing loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.

Stacking Savings: Timing Is Key for 2024 EV Buyers

Additionally, buyers of U.S.-assembled EVs purchased in 2025 and before September 30 may qualify for both the federal EV tax credit and new incentives under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), creating a rare chance to stack government credits with refinance savings. Though it's important to note that recent Caribou analysis shows these government incentives aren't always as large as advertised-find those details here .

"While federal tax credits helped get many Americans into electric vehicles, the benefits don't end there," said Simon Goodall , CEO of Caribou. "Our data shows that even as government incentives sunset, refinancing delivers meaningful, ongoing financial relief for EV owners. We're witnessing a rare moment when EV drivers can combine government incentives with refinancing to achieve exceptional monthly savings. Even as federal tax credits expire, lenders are rewarding EV drivers with significant payment relief, making now the perfect time to refinance."

About Caribou

Founded in 2016 and based in Denver, CO, Caribou helps drivers take control of their car loan–with real savings, trusted lending partners, and expert help every step of the way. Through its advanced technology and friendly loan advisors, Caribou makes the entire auto refinancing process quick, easy, and transparent. See how you could save at .

SOURCE Caribou

