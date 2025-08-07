Government Support May Be Fading, But Refi Deals For Evs Are Heating Up: New Caribou Data Reveals Electric Vehicle Owners Save The Most By Refinancing Auto Loans--With A Unique Chance To Stack OBBBA And EV Savings Before Tax Credits End
|
Fuel Type
|
Avg Refi Loan
|
Avg Monthly
|
Nat'l Avg Original
|
Nat'l Avg New
|
Avg FICO
|
Electric
|
$37,121
|
$166
|
11.43
|
7.75
|
746
|
Gasoline
|
$31,638
|
$138
|
12.98
|
8.21
|
729
|
Hybrid
|
$28,455
|
$133
|
13.51
|
8.14
|
738
|
Diesel
|
$49,424
|
$204
|
11.49
|
8.06
|
737
*Analysis based on consumers whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, had
an existing loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.
California Leads with Biggest EV Refinance Savings and Volume**
In California-the nation's EV capital-electric vehicle refinancing delivers an average monthly saving of $176 , significantly higher than gasoline vehicles at $150 and $138 for hybrids. This underscores the growing financial advantage for EV drivers and signals a major opportunity for consumers looking to take control of their auto loans.
California Averages:
|
Fuel Type
|
Avg Refi Loan
|
Avg Monthly
|
Nat'l Avg Original
|
Nat'l Avg New
|
Avg FICO
|
Electric
|
$36,588
|
$176
|
11.34
|
7.77
|
749
|
Hybrid
|
$25,419
|
$138
|
14.12
|
8.64
|
732
|
Gasoline
|
$30,319
|
$150
|
13.01
|
8.20
|
729
|
Diesel
|
$49,482
|
$234
|
10.92
|
7.70
|
749
**Analysis based on consumers in California whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, had an existing loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.
Stacking Savings: Timing Is Key for 2024 EV Buyers
Additionally, buyers of U.S.-assembled EVs purchased in 2025 and before September 30 may qualify for both the federal EV tax credit and new incentives under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), creating a rare chance to stack government credits with refinance savings. Though it's important to note that recent Caribou analysis shows these government incentives aren't always as large as advertised-find those details here .
"While federal tax credits helped get many Americans into electric vehicles, the benefits don't end there," said Simon Goodall , CEO of Caribou. "Our data shows that even as government incentives sunset, refinancing delivers meaningful, ongoing financial relief for EV owners. We're witnessing a rare moment when EV drivers can combine government incentives with refinancing to achieve exceptional monthly savings. Even as federal tax credits expire, lenders are rewarding EV drivers with significant payment relief, making now the perfect time to refinance."
About Caribou
Founded in 2016 and based in Denver, CO, Caribou helps drivers take control of their car loan–with real savings, trusted lending partners, and expert help every step of the way. Through its advanced technology and friendly loan advisors, Caribou makes the entire auto refinancing process quick, easy, and transparent. See how you could save at .
SOURCE CaribouWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment