Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Government Support May Be Fading, But Refi Deals For Evs Are Heating Up: New Caribou Data Reveals Electric Vehicle Owners Save The Most By Refinancing Auto Loans--With A Unique Chance To Stack OBBBA And EV Savings Before Tax Credits End


2025-08-07 08:46:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the federal EV tax credit sunsets September 30, new data from Caribou , a leading auto refinance platform helping drivers take control of their car loans ( ), reveals a striking fact: while federal government support is fading, lenders appear to be doubling down on electric vehicle owners by offering them greater monthly savings through refinancing than traditional gasoline vehicle owners.

EV Refinancing Yields Greater Monthly Savings Than Gasoline Cars*
 Nationwide, EV refinancings deliver an average saving of $166 per month , compared to $138 for gasoline vehicles-a 20% larger monthly payment reduction for electric drivers who refinance. Caribou data shows meaningful refinancing benefits can start to materialize in as little as four months of ownership -making now an ideal time to refinance for many people who purchased this year.

National Averages:

Fuel Type

Avg Refi Loan
Amount

Avg Monthly
Savings

Nat'l Avg Original
APR

Nat'l Avg New
APR

Avg FICO
Score

Electric

$37,121

$166

11.43

7.75

746

Gasoline

$31,638

$138

12.98

8.21

729

Hybrid

$28,455

$133

13.51

8.14

738

Diesel

$49,424

$204

11.49

8.06

737

*Analysis based on consumers whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, had

an existing loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.

California Leads with Biggest EV Refinance Savings and Volume**

In California-the nation's EV capital-electric vehicle refinancing delivers an average monthly saving of $176 , significantly higher than gasoline vehicles at $150 and $138 for hybrids. This underscores the growing financial advantage for EV drivers and signals a major opportunity for consumers looking to take control of their auto loans.

California Averages:

Fuel Type

Avg Refi Loan
Amount

Avg Monthly
Savings

Nat'l Avg Original
APR

Nat'l Avg New
APR

Avg FICO
Score

Electric

$36,588

$176

11.34

7.77

749

Hybrid

$25,419

$138

14.12

8.64

732

Gasoline

$30,319

$150

13.01

8.20

729

Diesel

$49,482

$234

10.92

7.70

749

**Analysis based on consumers in California whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, had an existing loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.

Stacking Savings: Timing Is Key for 2024 EV Buyers

Additionally, buyers of U.S.-assembled EVs purchased in 2025 and before September 30 may qualify for both the federal EV tax credit and new incentives under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), creating a rare chance to stack government credits with refinance savings. Though it's important to note that recent Caribou analysis shows these government incentives aren't always as large as advertised-find those details here .

"While federal tax credits helped get many Americans into electric vehicles, the benefits don't end there," said Simon Goodall , CEO of Caribou. "Our data shows that even as government incentives sunset, refinancing delivers meaningful, ongoing financial relief for EV owners. We're witnessing a rare moment when EV drivers can combine government incentives with refinancing to achieve exceptional monthly savings. Even as federal tax credits expire, lenders are rewarding EV drivers with significant payment relief, making now the perfect time to refinance."

About Caribou
 Founded in 2016 and based in Denver, CO, Caribou helps drivers take control of their car loan–with real savings, trusted lending partners, and expert help every step of the way. Through its advanced technology and friendly loan advisors, Caribou makes the entire auto refinancing process quick, easy, and transparent. See how you could save at .

SOURCE Caribou

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07082025003732001241ID1109898606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search