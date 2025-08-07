Birchtech Corp. To Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call On August 14 At 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time
Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to discuss Birchtech's second quarter 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update. To participate, please use the following information:
Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792
International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13755018
Webcast: BCHT Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A telephone playback of the call will be available through Thursday, September 4, 2025. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13755018. A webcast replay will be available for one year, using the webcast link above.
About Birchtech Corp.
Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America's clean coal and clean water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit .
Safe Harbor Statement
With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business, as well as any revenue guidance provided. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
...
