Bion Engages Key Talent To Drive Commercialization Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Billings, Montana, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in organic and manure waste treatment and advanced organic fertilizers, announced it has engaged three accomplished professionals to fill key positions as Bion transitions from R&D to commercialization.

Josh Rapport, MS, PhD, brings over 20 years' experience in researching, designing, building and operating anaerobic digesters for heat, power, and renewable natural gas (RNG), as well as in digestate treatment and utilization. He was VP Engineering for Brightmark, one of the largest RNG companies in the U.S. In less than four years, Brightmark launched 30 RNG projects worth over $500 million under his guidance, before he left the company in 2023 to start an independent consulting business. Prior to that, he was VP R&D for CleanWorld, where he developed novel fertilizers from digester residuals. Josh received a BA from Stanford in Biology and his MS and doctorate from UC Davis in Bio and Ag Engineering. For more on Josh, visit his website at Rapport Renewables and LinkedIn .

Josh will help develop projects and serve as an Owner's Engineer, supporting Bion's Chief Engineer and project development. Bion is excited to tap into Josh's vast resource base, and his experience with organic fertilizers produced from digestate. The mutual goal is to develop a long-term relationship to build Bion's project portfolio and grow its business.

Lee Frankel has worked in agriculture his entire career, specializing in strategic planning, adaptation of technology innovations, operational improvement, import and export compliance, public relations, and government relations for the food industry. Bion first engaged Lee for his experience with organic farming while we were developing our fertilizer products. He assisted with our OMRI application and Listing and worked with the trade group CERO (Coalition for Ecological Recovery in Organics), that Bion co-founded. Lee earned his BA in Economics from Stanford University and MA in Agricultural Economics from Stanford's Food Research Institute. For more on Lee, visit LinkedIn .

In his expanded role, Lee will pursue offtake agreements for Bion's organic nitrogen fertilizers with growers throughout the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico, and other areas where he has strong relationships. Lee will coordinate his efforts with Philo Consulting-retained by Bion to represent its products and secure offtake commitments with distributors-to boost Bion's visibility and market reach with growers in the organic agricultural space.

Mike O'Brien joined Bion several months ago as Head of Business Development and quickly proved his impact. He was recently named Bion's Chief Marketing Officer, where he will lead marketing efforts for project development and fertilizer supply. During his career, Mike held positions of increasing responsibility in the construction industry, with a focus on infrastructure projects. He recently led business development for Dutchland, LLC, a manufacturer of anaerobic digesters. He maintains a wide network in the biogas/RNG, engineering, and construction industries. Mike received a BA in Business from Penn State University. For more on Mike, visit LinkedIn .

Since May, Mike has helped Bion identify several potential strategic partners, including a variety of engineering and construction firms, developers, and operators. Bion is also now evaluating dozens of biogas projects – both existing and new in industrial wastewater and animal manure – from which to supply its fertilizer products.

Craig Scott, Bion's CEO, said,“We are systematically checking boxes as we prepare for projects and assembling a team with a strong commercial background is one of them. These are three top-shelf additions that bring impressive qualifications and experience to the table. To a large degree they validate our opportunity. But here's the key takeaway, and it also applies to our current team: they've shown real commitment to Bion's long-term success and aligned their interests with that success. Their confidence in what we are building, and in their own ability to help drive it forward, is both energizing and very encouraging.”

Bion Environmental Technologies ' patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) produces advanced organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizers from the problematic ammonia released when biogas is generated from animal manure and other organic waste streams, like food or food/bev processing. Recovering this valuable resource, instead of allowing it to escape to the environment, prevents air and water pollution, produces clean water for reuse or discharge, and improves the economics of livestock and biogas operations. Bion's platform aligns with global trends toward circular economy models and low-carbon and low-impact fuels and agriculture. Website: .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words and phrases 'will', 'goal', 'prepare for', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes. Potential investors are urged to carefully review Bion's SEC filings , including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q and the Risk Factors therein.

Contact Information:

Craig Scott, CEO

...

(406) 281-8178 (direct)