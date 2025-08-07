United States Pharmaceutical Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Abbvie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, BMS, Sanofi, GSK, Takeda
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$638.86 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$979.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Pharmaceutical Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Molecule Type
6.2 Product
6.3 By Type
6.4 By Disease
6.5 By Route of Administration
6.6 By Age Group
6.7 By Distribution Channel
6.8 By States
7. Molecule Type
7.1 Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)
8. Product
8.1 Branded
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 Generic
9. Type
9.1 Prescription
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 OTC
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
10. Disease
10.1 Cardiovascular diseases
10.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Cancer
10.3 Diabetes
10.4 Infectious diseases
10.5 Neurological disorders
10.6 Respiratory diseases
10.7 Autoimmune diseases
10.8 Mental health disorders
10.9 Gastrointestinal disorders
10.10 Women's Health Diseases
10.11 Genetic and Rare genetic diseases
10.12 Dermatological conditions
10.13 Obesity
10.14 Renal diseases
10.15 Liver conditions
10.16 Hematological disorders
10.17 Eye conditions
10.18 Infertility conditions
10.19 Endocrine disorders
10.20 Allergies
10.21 Others
11. Route of Administration
11.1 Oral
11.1.1 Market Analysis
11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Topical
11.3 Parenteral
11.4 Inhalations
11.5 Other
12. Age Group
12.1 Children & Adolescents
12.1.1 Market Analysis
12.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Adults
12.3 Geriatric
13. Distribution Channel
13.1 Hospital Pharmacy
13.1.1 Market Analysis
13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Retail Pharmacy
13.3 Others
14. Top 10 States
14.1 California
14.1.1 Market Analysis
14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Texas
14.3 New York
14.4 Florida
14.5 Illinois
14.6 Pennsylvania
14.7 Ohio
14.8 Georgia
14.9 Washington
14.10 New Jersey
14.11 Rest of United States
15. Value Chain Analysis
16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
16.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
16.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
16.3 Degree of Competition
16.4 Threat of New Entrants
16.5 Threat of Substitutes
17. SWOT Analysis
17.1 Strength
17.2 Weakness
17.3 Opportunity
17.4 Threats
18. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
18.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
18.2 Novartis Ag
18.3 Abbvie Inc.
18.4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
18.5 Merck & Co., Inc.
18.6 Pfizer Inc.
18.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
18.8 Sanofi
18.9 GSK Plc.,
18.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
19. Key Players Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
U.S. Pharmaceutical Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment