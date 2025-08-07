Genesis Global Announces CEO Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James Harrison Named CEO, Succeeding Fellow Co-Founder Stephen Murphy

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global today announced the appointment of James Harrison as CEO, succeeding his fellow co-founder Stephen Murphy, who is stepping down after ten successful years heading the firm. Genesis delivers software and solutions for financial markets developed on its robust, AI-native application development platform.

Over ten years, Murphy and Harrison built Genesis into a global company transforming how software is developed and delivered in the financial industry. Today, firms throughout financial markets have partnered with Genesis to accelerate their digital transformation strategies for modernizing legacy systems, reducing vendor dependencies and replacing end-user computing with robust, compliant solutions.

“Leading Genesis has been the thrill of my career,” said Stephen Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Genesis.“I am deeply proud of what we have built in partnership with our inspirational clients, strategic partners and investors. With AI leading a new wave of software innovation in financial markets, the opportunities ahead for Genesis far exceed what James and I imagined when we started our journey.”

“It's an absolute honor to succeed Stephen as CEO and advance the Genesis mission to become the leaders in software innovation across all of financial markets,” said James Harrison, Co-Founder and incoming CEO of Genesis.“The power of the Genesis platform and the world-class industry expertise across our entire team give us unique ability to innovate alongside our clients and partners. We remain laser focused on building on these relationships and in helping our clients capitalize on AI and other technical changes in the market.”

In the last year, the firm has experienced growing demand for its solutions targeting imperatives like T+1 compliance in Europe and market-wide pressures to reduce risks emanating from spreadsheets and other manual processes.

The financial industry is also turning to Genesis for its AI expertise. Clients can extend and customize Genesis solutions or buy to build, with the component-driven architecture of the Genesis platform providing guardrails that make AI a predictable, compliant tool within the platform and their technology ecosystems. With AI, Genesis is the first technology to empower non-technical business users to build robust, compliant financial applications.

At runtime, Genesis applications are AI-ready for the future, when work will be more AI-driven. The platform embeds controls to govern interactions with digital assistants and AI agents designed to automate workflow, data processing and other financial operations.

Genesis clients include Bank of America, BNY, Citi, ING, Marex, Neptune Networks, Octaura, StoneX and many other financial sector innovators.

James Harrison is a deeply experienced financial industry technology executive. Prior to Genesis, he held senior technology-focused positions at Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, Bear Stearns, HSBC and Fidessa. During his career, James has worked in London, Sao Paulo and Hong Kong and now is based in New York.

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing users with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world's leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

