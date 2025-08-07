Giant Cell Arteritis Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035
Key Stats for Giant Cell Arteritis Market
Giant Cell Arteritis Market Value (2024): USD 1,130.1 Million
Giant Cell Arteritis Market Forecast Value (2035): USD 1,825.2 Million
Giant Cell Arteritis Market Forecast CAGR (2025-2035): 4.45%
United States has the largest patient pool for Giant Cell Arteritis and also represents the largest market for its treatment.
Giant cell arteritis, also known as temporal arteritis, represents a kind of systemic vasculitis that affects medium- to large-sized arteries, most commonly the temporal arteries that run along the sides of the head. The giant cell arteritis market is growing significantly due to the rising prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, which is driving the demand for targeted therapies. Besides this, advancements in biologic drugs and corticosteroid treatments are transforming the therapeutic landscape by improving efficacy and reducing side effects, thereby catalyzing the giant cell arteritis market expansion. Increased awareness among healthcare providers and patients about early symptoms and complications of the condition, such as vision loss, is also fostering proactive diagnosis and treatment.
Moreover, the growing geriatric population, one of the most affected demographics, is stimulating the giant cell arteritis market growth. Government initiatives promoting research and the development of rare disease therapies are accelerating innovation in this field. Additionally, the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is improving access to advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options, further augmenting the giant cell arteritis market expansion. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are fostering the development of novel biologics and targeted therapies. Meanwhile, the integration of digital health solutions, such as patient monitoring apps, is enhancing disease management and adherence to treatment regimens. Furthermore, the trend towards personalized medicine, which tailors treatments based on genetic and immunological profiles, is anticipated to propel the giant cell arteritis market growth in the coming years by offering precise and effective therapeutic interventions.
Key Highlights:
The average estimate ranges between 2.3/100,000 instances per year in the sixth decade of life to 44.7 per 100,000 instances per year in people in their ninth decade.
The incidence is minimal in patients under the age of 50, but increases with age, with a median age of 75.
The average presenting age is 72.5 years for women and 70.3 years for males.
Women are affected 2–6 times more frequently than men.
White patients of northern European heritage had the greatest incidence (30⁄100,000 in Norway) with giant cell arteritis, whereas African, Asian, and Arab groups had the lowest rates (1.47⁄100,000 in Japan).
Most influential companies in the Giant Cell Arteritis Market:
Chugai Pharmaceutical/Roche
CSL/Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Janssen Biotech
AbbVie
Countries Covered
United States
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Japan
