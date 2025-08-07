Superp To Launch $SUP On Binance Alpha With Tokenomics Revealed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superp, the on-chain perpetual DEX trusted by over 6 million users, will officially launch its native token $SUP on August 5 2025, at 11:00 AM UTC. The token will be listed on Binance Alpha, Bitget, KuCoin, and MEXC, with additional exchange listings to follow.









Built to power perpetual trading at scale, Superp allows traders to access millions of tokens with leverage up to 10,000x. Backed by Binance MVB Season 8 and CoinMarketCap accelerator. The protocol has already recorded more than $38 billion in cumulative trading volume and is backed by a strong group of institutional investors including UOB Ventures, ABCDE Labs, Paper Ventures, and The Brooker Group, among others.

$SUP Tokenomics Overview











Ticker : $SUP

Total Supply : 1,000,000,000

IDO Date : August 5, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC

TGE Date : August 5, 2025, 11:00 AM UTC Mainnet : BNB Chain



$SUP: Fueling the Superp Ecosystem

$SUP is the core utility token of Superp, enabling a range of benefits and functionality across the protocol:



Boosted leverage & fee discounts

Access to premium perp products Governance rights & yield opportunities



Token holders gain access to exclusive trading features, participate in governance, and stake $SUP to earn real yield. The token sits at the heart of Superp's incentive model and long-term protocol development.

A Protocol Built for Scale and Culture

Superp is designed for a new generation of traders. Its flagship products include NoLiquidation Perps, Meme Perps, and Alpha Perps, which offer deep exposure to trending assets without the risk of forced liquidation. With up to 10,000x leverage, users can take positions across thousands of tokens with capital efficiency and real-time execution.

The protocol's infrastructure has been tested in live market conditions and supports an active user base across Telegram and BNB Chain. Superp's battle-tested risk management systems are built to handle volatility while keeping user experience seamless.

Built, Battle-Tested, and Trusted

Superp has onboarded over 6 million users, making it one of the most widely adopted perpetual trading platforms in the market. Since launch, the protocol has processed more than $37 billion in cumulative trading volume.

The project was selected for both Binance MVB Season 8 and the CoinMarketCap Accelerator Program, recognizing Superp's product excellence and its growing impact within the ecosystem.

Superp supports leveraged trading across a wide range of meme tokens and trending on-chain assets. With up to 10,000x leverage and a no-liquidation model, the protocol is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in on-chain trading.

What's Next for Superp

After the token launch, Superp will begin expanding to new chains, starting with Solana. One of the next major rollouts is a crypto-stock leveraged trading product, which will let users go long or short on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). A new tooling suite is also in development to support Superp's ecosystem of partners, builders, and DAOs.

The TGE kicks off a new phase in Superp's development, with real utility and ecosystem growth now underway. As $SUP goes live, Superp is entering its next phase: expanding access, building new use cases, and bringing more users into on-chain trading.

About Superp

Superp is the next-generation perpetual DEX tailored for on-chain traders. Formerly known as Vanilla Finance, the platform offers up to 10,000x leverage, zero liquidation risk, and immediate access to any meme token. Built for the bold, Superp is reimagining what is possible in perpetual trading and DeFi.

