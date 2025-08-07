Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Proprietary Platform Aims To Meet Growing Need For Effective CTCL Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

As the American population gets older, chronic and rare diseases are becoming a significant healthcare issue, particularly for older adults. The aging population's increasing life expectancy also leads to more complex healthcare needs, especially for conditions that are both chronic and difficult to diagnose. Many of these rare conditions lack FDA-approved treatments, and their symptoms in seniors are frequently mistaken for normal signs of aging, causing diagnostic delays that can last for years. There are more than 30 million Americans who have a rare disease, so there is a growing need for accurate diagnoses and effective treatments.

The Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" initiatives have highlighted this problem and focused on improving access to treatments and speeding up medical innovation. Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) is working to advance this mission with its HyBryte(TM) platform, a new therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare form of skin cancer that largely impacts older adults. The company has successfully established U.S.-based manufacturing for HyBryte's active ingredient, demonstrating the kind of domestic innovation that can significantly help this underserved patient group.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (“SGX302”) into psoriasis, the company's first-in-class innate defense regulator (“IDR”) technology, dusquetide (“SGX942”) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (“SGX945”) in Behçet's disease.

The company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), the company's vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of Soligenix's vaccine programs incorporates the use of its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grants and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”).

