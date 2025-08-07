Rs 1-Crore Blackmail: Mumbai Woman Gets Ex-Lover Jailed In False Rape Case, Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) A Mumbai woman working in a private bank has landed in police net for blackmailing and attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from her ex-partner and IT professional by filing a false rape case after a break-up, an official said on Thursday.

Mumbai's Charkop Police arrested Dolly Kotak, who, with the help of her brother and four others, accessed the IT professional's data in the bank and ended up getting him arrested and sacked.

Kotak and the five others, including her close friend, have now been booked on the direction of a Mumbai Magistrate whom the victim managed to convince about the alleged blackmail plot and mala fide intentions of Kotak.

The magistrate has directed the police to investigate the cognizable offence under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Information Technology Act, apart from other penal provisions.

The woman's intention of extortion came to the fore when she approached the victim's sister, asking her to shell out Rs 1 crore in exchange for withdrawing the false complaint and giving a 'No Objection' statement, the police said.

Kotak's brother Sagar, who is already out on bail in a POCSO case, was helped by three bank employees to access the victim's spending patterns, photos and other personal information for blackmailing him, the police said.

The victim's ordeal began in May 2024 with Kotak bombarding his phone with threatening messages to extort money. One such message read: "You will never win and die in pain. Give money or die in jail", the police said.

Initially, the victim withstood the threats from the blackmailer but in the process lost his job when the "objectionable" details and photos, stolen from his computers and social media accounts, were sent to his employer, the police said.

The police said that for almost one year, Kotak linked her mobile number to the victim's email, tracked his movement and accessed his financial information and transactions to blackmail him.