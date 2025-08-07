Man Jumps Off Elevated Track Of Kochi Metro, Dies

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Aug 7 (IANS) In a tragic incident at the Vadakkekotta Metro Station in Kochi on Thursday, a young man jumped from the elevated metro track onto the road below, resulting in his death.

The deceased has been identified as Nisar, a native of Tirurangadi, an official said.

Nisar reportedly entered the metro track area through the station, walked a considerable distance along the track, and eventually leapt.

The fall caused severe injuries, and although he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his life could not be saved.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth walked along the Metro track after entering the station by purchasing a ticket.

He stood for a while on the platform where trains heading towards Aluva halt, and then moved onto the track.

Though Metro staff and others tried their best to dissuade him, Nisar was determined and jumped from the track despite repeated warnings.

Following his entry onto the track, electric power to the Metro lines was cut off immediately as a safety measure.

Fire and rescue personnel were alerted by local residents who saw Nisar standing on the track.

The fire force arrived and even set up a safety net in anticipation o a possible fall.

However, the youth did not fall into the net but landed beside it, hitting the road directly.

According to onlookers, he first landed on his hand and then struck his head, which led to critical head injuries.

In response to the incident, Metro services between Thrippunithura and Kadavanthra were temporarily suspended.

Police say the exact motive behind the act is still unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

In Kerala, Metro services are available only in Kochi which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

Currently, the length of the Metro tracks in the city is 28 km, while another 11.2 km is under construction.

The third stage of 19.9 km is in the drawing board stage. Approximately one lakh people is believed to be riding the Metro daily.