Karnataka BJP Demands CBI Probe Against Minister Santosh Lad For 'Misappropriating' Funds

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has demanded a CBI probe against state Labour Minister Santosh Lad, alleging that he has misappropriated crores of rupees in the name of health check-ups for construction workers.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP's state office, BJP MLC K.S. Naveen has demanded the resignation of the Labour Minister, saying that the reports were submitted by doctors even before taking blood samples for tests.

The BJP MLC highlighted that although only 6,000 workers are officially registered with the Construction Workers Board among the five labour unions in Chitradurga, government records mention details of 33,500 workers.

The board reportedly conducted tests on all 33,500 workers during a 15-day camp, claiming to have spent Rs 2,940 per worker.

"The reports lack hospital stamps or signatures. Of the 20 fixed tests, about 16 relate to blood tests, but they manipulated costs by showing separate charges for individual blood tests. Workers were not given blood test reports," Naveen charged.

He claimed Rs 19.74 crore was withdrawn for Chitradurga hospitals for these tests, but the benefits never reached workers or their children.

Tests were conducted in the names of workers' children aged 7, 9, 14, and 15, using adult test procedures - for example, a 60-year-old's test done on a nine-year-old child, he alleged.

When 100 workers were contacted by phone to verify if tests had been done, they confirmed they had not undergone any tests.

Audio evidence of this was played to the media.

He alleged that false health checkup reports were submitted in the name of the construction workers' welfare fund, and that the government looted over Rs 300 crore by collecting money without actually conducting tests across the state.

According to information from Chitradurga district, over two years, health checkups for 67,000 construction workers cost Rs 19.74 crore, Naveen stated.

Naveen alleged that just as hotels charge separately for idli, sambar, and chutney, similar separate rates were fixed for health tests, allowing officials to draw excessive money irregularly.

He said the tests were priced at more than double the government-fixed rates for central government employees, and payments were made accordingly.

During a recent visit to Chitradurga related to the gig worker scheme, workers had confronted Minister Santosh Lad with questions about irregularities in the Labour Department. Naveen claimed the minister did not respond.

He accused the government of planning to collect cess in the name of gig workers and directly loot funds.