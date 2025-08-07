Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the pulmonary sarcoidosis market exhibited a market size reached a value of USD 19.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 major markets to reach USD 60.2 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the ongoing development of subcutaneous human monoclonal antibodies, such as namilumab, that target granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factors and provide quick symptom relief.

Pulmonary sarcoidosis represents a chronic systemic condition in which the immune system becomes overreactive, producing lumps or nodules called granulomas. The pulmonary sarcoidosis market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing awareness and early diagnosis of interstitial lung diseases. Besides this, advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as high-resolution imaging and molecular biomarkers, are enabling more accurate detection and differentiation of this illness from other lung disorders, further augmenting the pulmonary sarcoidosis market expansion. Ongoing research and development activities aimed at discovering targeted therapies that address the underlying immune dysregulation associated with sarcoidosis are also benefiting the market.

Moreover, biologic drugs, particularly those targeting tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) and other inflammatory pathways, are emerging as effective treatment options, improving patient outcomes and quality of life, thereby catalyzing the pulmonary sarcoidosis market growth. The rise in clinical trials for novel immunomodulatory therapies is contributing to a robust drug pipeline. Additionally, the increasing focus on patient-centric care is also leading to the adoption of combination treatment strategies, including corticosteroids and steroid-sparing agents, which help manage symptoms and reduce side effects, thus stimulating the pulmonary sarcoidosis market expansion. Governmental and non-governmental organizations are playing a critical role by funding research and raising awareness through educational initiatives. Furthermore, the rising integration of precision medicine approaches, utilizing genetic and immunological profiling to tailor therapies to individual patients, thereby enhancing therapeutic efficacy, is expected to bolster the pulmonary sarcoidosis market growth in the coming years.

