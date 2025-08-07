Brightnight Appoints Scott Bolton As Senior Vice President Of External Affairs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next-generation power and digital infrastructure company built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Bolton as Senior Vice President of External Affairs.

Scott will lead BrightNight's public policy, regulatory, and strategic communications in support of market expansion and asset development.

Scott brings more than 25 years of industry experience to BrightNight. Prior to joining the company, he served as Executive Vice President of Global Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Hydrostor, a leading global developer of long-duration energy storage solutions. He previously spent nearly two decades in leadership roles at PacifiCorp, a large, multi-state electric utility in the Western U.S., where he helped shape several landmark energy laws in the West, built nationally recognized customer programs, and led efforts to expand innovative new power markets across the region.

As BrightNight rapidly scales its 35-gigawatt generation and storage portfolio across the United States, Scott's extensive industry expertise will help accelerate the deployment of its best-in-class energy solutions to meet the urgent demand from utilities and digital infrastructure operators. His appointment supports BrightNight's mission to power America's industrial renaissance and digital transformation with clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

Mr. Bolton is based in Portland, Oregon.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

BrightNight designs, develops, and operates large-scale energy and infrastructure sites that integrate utility-scale renewables, advanced gas generation, battery energy storage, and power-optimized hubs for digital infrastructure. BrightNight's industry-leading 35 GW portfolio of best-in-class power projects is concentrated in the fastest-growing energy markets and data center hubs across the U.S.

BrightNight's customer focus and proprietary AI platform – PowerAlpha® – enable it to deliver industry-leading economics, performance, and uptime.

