Star Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Holdings (NASDAQ: STHO ) announced today that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter was ($39.3 million) and earnings (loss) per share was ($2.95). These results reflect a non-cash adjustment of ($42.7 million) which decreased earnings per share by $3.21 with respect to our investment in approximately 13.5 million shares of SAFE based on a mark-to-market at quarter end.
During the second quarter, the Company recorded $26.6 million of land revenues, which was primarily comprised of revenues from the sale of 72 lots at Magnolia Green for $11.7 million and a land parcel in Asbury Park for $14.2 million.
Further details regarding the Company's results of operations, assets and activities are available in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 which is available for download at the Company's website or at the Securities and Exchange Commission website .
Star Holdings' (NASDAQ: STHO ) portfolio is comprised primarily of interests in the Asbury Park Waterfront, the Magnolia Green residential development projects and other commercial real estate properties and loans that are for sale or otherwise plan to be monetized. Star Holdings also owns shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ). Star Holdings expects to focus on realizing value for shareholders from its portfolio primarily by maximizing cash flows through active asset management and asset sales. Additional information on Star Holdings is available on its website at
Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]
SOURCE Star HoldingsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment