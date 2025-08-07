Locksley Appoints Tribeca Capital To Support U.S. Critical Minerals Growth Strategy Strategy

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQB: LKYRF ) announced it has appointed Tribeca Capital Pte. Ltd. (Tribeca Capital) as a strategic advisor to the Company, strengthening Locksley's focus on executing its U.S. aligned critical minerals strategy and downstream commercialization initiatives. .

Nathan Lude, chairman of Locksley, made the announcement noting, "Tribeca Capital's experience and relationships across the critical minerals and advanced materials space, combined with deep sector expertise and a global network, support our strategic ambition to become a key player in the growing U.S. global critical minerals supply landscape." He added that Tribeca Capital brings the strategic expertise to position Locksley within U.S. government initiatives aimed at securing domestic supply chains for antimony and rare earth elements.

Tribeca Capital brings experience and relationships throughout the critical minerals and advanced materials space along with deep expertise and a global network to Locksley. Scott Clements, of Tribeca said, "we are excited to partner with Locksley at a time when critical minerals are central to global energy transition and supply chain security. We look forward to supporting the Company's strategy and assisting them in becoming a key player in this vital sector."

Tribeca Capital is expected to provide strategic advisory services to the company that can include advice on downstream processing, technology collaborations, government engagement, funding programs and product development initiatives specifically related to critical minerals projects and advanced material applications. In addition, Tribeca will leverage its impressive network to facilitate introductions to potential advisory board members, technology partners, customers and government funding agencies, as well as exposure to international investor networks.

About Tribeca Capital

Tribeca Capital is part of the Tribeca group of companies and is a specialist corporate advisory firm with a global presence and experience in natural resources, energy transition and advanced materials. Tribeca Capital provides capital solutions, strategic advice and access to a network of industry leaders, technology developers and institutional investors worldwide.

About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the United States and Australia. The company is actively advancing exploration of its US asset. The Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Located in the Mojave Desert in California, the Project comprises more than 250 claims. The North Block area directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims. In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal runs high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors and metal alloys. Locksley's position is strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE and antimony production. The Company's Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security. More information can be found at the company's website: .

