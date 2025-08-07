West Cary Group Awarded Marketing And Public Relations Contract With Virginia Community College System

Nationally recognized communications firm to amplify the reach of the state's largest higher education system

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, a leading marketing, advertising and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, was recently awarded a two-year contract with the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). This full-service collaboration includes campaign development, performance reporting, and community engagement for the public university system's 23 colleges.

"As a vital force in developing Virgina's talent pipeline, VCCS is pivotal in shaping the Commonwealth's future," said Moses Foster, president and CEO of West Cary Group. "To contribute to a mission that empowers learners and strengthens communities across the Commonwealth is incredibly meaningful. Our team is proud to bring bold creative and data-driven strategy to a partnership that directly impacts the success of our home state."

VCCS serves more than 230,000 students annually and accounts for nearly half of all public undergraduates in Virginia. It is committed to expanding access to innovative, career-building programs that change lives, sustain families, and power the long-term economic vitality of the state.

This is the latest client to leverage West Cary Group's proven expertise in higher education. Last year, the agency secured a two-year marketing services and creative strategy contract with the University of Virginia. Additional clients that provide essential services to the public include the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Social Services, Alexandria Renew Enterprises, the Philadelphia Water Department, Richmond International Airport, and more.

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a leading full-service advertising, technology, and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

