Riscpoint Appoints Matt Drewyor As Chief Executive Officer


2025-08-07 08:22:13
CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint , a leading cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Matt Drewyor as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for RISCPoint as it accelerates its mission to harmonize cybersecurity across highly regulated industries.

Matt Drewyor brings over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, risk management, and organizational leadership, with a proven track record of scaling teams, developing innovative solutions, and building trusted partnerships across the public and private sectors. As a longtime executive at RISCPoint, Matt has played an integral role in expanding the firm's service portfolio and establishing RISCPoint's reputation as a premier FedRAMP 3PAO licensed CPA firm, and Secure-By-Design engineering provider.

"Matt has been instrumental in shaping the culture, capability, and client-first approach that defines RISCPoint," said Jacob Nix , Founder of RISCPoint. "His deep operational acumen, commitment to excellence, and clear vision for the future make him the ideal leader to take RISCPoint into its next chapter, there is no one else I would rather entrust with my life's work."

Under Matt's leadership, RISCPoint will continue to expand its impact in the federal, commercial, and international markets with a focus on strategic, security-driven outcomes. This further distinction and expansion in executive roles at RISCPoint evidences our continued commitment to quality in our service delivery, flexibility in our bespoke, white glove services and delivering outcomes based on our client's unique objectives.

"I'm honored to lead RISCPoint and build on the incredible legacy and history of success Jake has created," said Matt Drewyor. "As threats evolve and compliance demands intensify, RISCPoint is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate complexity with clarity, confidence, and a human-centered approach to cybersecurity."

About RISCPoint
 RISCPoint is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of business focused cybersecurity and compliance services. Our services are custom tailored to your environment and objectives. We have extensive expertise in the areas shown below, and while each engagement is customized to your objective, our methodology covers Program Readiness Assessments, Program Implementation, Remediation, Optimization, Audit Defense, and On-Going Support.

Enterprise Compliance

+ SOC 2

+ ISO 27001, 27017, 27018

+ HITRUST

+ HIPAA (NIST 800-66)

+ HIPAA Business Associate Governance

+ Privacy (CCPA/CPRA, GDPR, ISO 27701, etc.)

+ NIST CSF

+ WCAG 2.1, VPAT, and ADA

Public Sector

+ FedRAMP

+ StateRAMP

+ FISMA

+ TX-RAMP

+ CMMC

+ DOD DISA

+ ITAR

+ NIST 800-171

+ NIST 800-172

+ NIST 800-53


Cybersecurity Defense

+ Red Teaming

+ Penetration Testing

+ Ransomware Assessments

+ Vulnerability Assessments

+ Incident Response Program

+ Application Security

+ Security Engineering

Risk Management

+ Risk Assessments

+ Vendor Management

+ Virtual Compliance Team

+ Virtual Executive Team (CISO, ISSO, CIO, CTO)

+ Plan Simulations (Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Response)

RISCPoint is an industry leader in providing custom-tailored security and compliance services. Founded with the vision to seamlessly integrate with teams, while utilizing only high-performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint has successfully served companies ranging from Fortune 10 to pre-Series A startups. To learn more, visit riscpoint/contact or call (888) 320-1327.


