Stryker Declares An $0.84 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at

