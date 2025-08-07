Critical Metals Corp Engages Global Engineering Firm NIRAS To Finalize DFS For Tanbreez In Greenland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) (“the Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to announce that Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (“Tanbreez”), has appointed NIRAS A/S (“NIRAS”), a globally leading multidisciplinary engineering and environmental consultancy based in Denmark, to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for a 500,000 metric tons per annum (Mtpa) mining and processing operation at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project, one of the world's largest rare earth deposits located in southern Greenland.

Currently, Critical Metals Corp owns a controlling interest in the Tanbreez Project, which is operated by Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S. The Company has the right to increase its ownership to 92.5% following an investment of up to $10 million, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Engaging NIRAS is a key development advancing our efforts to commercialize our world-class Tanbreez project, as the DFS is an essential technical report that positions the mine for future production,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Chairman of Critical Metals Corp.“We look forward to partnering with NIRAS, a well-respected firm both in Greenland and globally, to help us unlock enormous value at Tanbreez.”

Scope of the DFS and Regulatory Context

The Feasibility Study will address all technical, environmental, and commercial aspects of the Tanbreez project, including:



Final Mine Design & Production Scheduling for Bulk Mining of Stratabound Kakortokite-Hosted Mineralization

Process Plant Engineering for the Production of Feldspar, Arfvedsonite and Eudialyte Concentrates

Material Handling, Logistics & Export Options via the Fjord System

Capital & Operating Cost Estimates

Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) Integration

Updated Financial Modelling and Sensitivity Analysis Project Implementation & Construction Planning



Once completed, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, the DFS will form the central component of the Tanbreez updated Exploitation License documentation, to be submitted to the Mineral License and Safety Authority (MLSA) of Greenland, in accordance with the Greenlandic Mineral Resources Act and the specific terms of the granted exploitation license MIN 2020-54.

This submission will support the progression of the project towards final approval to commence commercial mining operations.

Representation and Stakeholder Engagement

As part of this engagement, Mr Anders Isak Stig-Jørgensen, Project Manager at NIRAS and an experienced Greenland-focused consultant, has been nominated by Tanbreez to represent the Company in formal interactions with the MLSA, local municipal authorities, and relevant stakeholders in Greenland. Anders' prior involvement in permitting processes and local stakeholder engagement is expected to facilitate a constructive and transparent review of the DFS and associated documentation.

About NIRAS

With nearly 70 years of experience, NIRAS has grown from a Danish consultancy into an international leader in sustainable progress. Founded by visionary engineers Jørgen Kristian Nielsen and Konrad Rauschenberger in 1956, NIRAS's early projects in Greenland laid the foundation for their expertise in resilient and innovative solutions. Their decentralized structure fosters local expertise, adaptability and collaboration across borders and disciplines, ensuring sustainable value creation for their clients and the communities they serve.

As a multidisciplinary consultancy company with more than 3,000 employees located in 62 offices across Europe, Africa, Asia, North- and South America, NIRAS work within multiple areas from processing plants and construction over energy, water, environment, and infrastructure to third world aid and urban planning. NIRAS have 8,000 ongoing projects in more than 140 countries and their trademark is the crosscutting approach, always grounded and tailored to achieve the best outcomes for their clients and communities.

About Critical Metals Corp

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Company's control, including those risks or uncertainties inherent in the process of both developing and commercializing mining projects. As a result, actual results could materially differ from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this release except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

