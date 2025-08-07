Sensoril® From Kerry Group Receives Award For“Dog Stress Relief Product Of The Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Sensoril® from Kerry , a leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets, has been selected as“Dog Stress Relief Product of the Year” in the 7th Annual Awards Program. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Sensoril® is a clinically supported extract of the Ashwagandha plant that helps pets manage emotional stress, anxiety and cognitive decline. Derived using a patented process that combines root and leaf extract, Sensoril® delivers adaptogenic benefits in a stable, effective form that's easy to integrate into functional treats, chews and daily pet supplements.

Sensoril® offers a natural, non-sedating solution for calming, stress resilience and focus. This is achieved through a patented approach that delivers a broader spectrum of bioactives for optimal efficacy at low dosage. Specific benefits to pets include non-drowsy support for separation anxiety, relief from noise or travel-related stress, and cognitive support for aging pets experiencing confusion or restlessness. The high-impact, low-friction ingredient fits into calming chews, cognitive blends, and holistic pet supplements.

Sensoril® has been supported by 16 peer-reviewed human studies, which highlight its ability to reduce cortisol, improve focus and enhance resilience to stress.

“We are grateful to Pet Innovation for the 'Dog Stress Relief Product of the Year' award! Sensoril® brings the powerful, science-backed benefits of human adaptogens to our pets. Our ashwagandha extract comprised of root and leaf brings a broader spectrum of bioactives to the pet population. This plant-based and clinically supported approach will result in pets living happier, more emotionally balanced lives.” Amy McCarthy, Global Commercial Director for Pet Nutrition at Kerry.

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Sensoril® stands out as a category-leading innovation in a fast-growing space, combining credibility, efficacy and versatility. Emotional well-being and mental health have become as important as physical health in the pet space, and pet parents are seeking solutions that go beyond sedatives and synthetic calming agents,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“Sensoril® is helping define a new era of pet care. Its adaptogenic properties support the body's ability to handle stress over time, providing long-term emotional balance without sedative effects. This innovation reflects a shift in how we support pets - not just through treating symptoms, but by nurturing their behavioral health proactively and holistically.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

