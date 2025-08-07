Now Fresh Good Gravytm From Petcurean Named“Dog Bone Broth Product Of The Year” By Pet Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Petcurean , the award-winning manufacturer of premium pet food brands Go! Solutions®, Now Fresh®, GatherTM, and SummitTM, has garnered“Dog Bone Broth Product of the Year” for Now Fresh Good GravyTM. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive pet care industry.

Now Fresh Good Gravy is a versatile kibble offering that can be fed dry or wet. Made in Canada by expert pet nutritionists, Good Gravy recipes feature a proprietary all-natural bone broth coating which becomes a hydrating gravy when mixed with water. Like all Now Fresh products, Good Gravy is formulated with 100 percent fresh de-boned meats and fish, with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, by-products, or meat meals, making it a minimally processed diet with easily digested protein. Good Gravy is formulated to support good digestion and healthy stool with probiotics, pumpkin and fiber-rich ancient grains. To support a healthy weight, Good Gravy features balanced protein and fat and L-carnitine for fat burning.

The Now Fresh Good Gravy launch portfolio includes salmon and chicken recipes tailored to adult and small-breed adult dogs. Each recipe is made with either fresh de-boned chicken or salmon and whole eggs for highly digestible protein, fiber-rich pumpkin and sweet potato, and flaxseed for omega-3s to support healthy skin and coat. All four recipes also include nutritious fruits and veggies, including antioxidant-rich blueberries and cranberries, for immune system health and vitality.

“Our unique approach of using only fresh meat and a natural, dehydrated bone broth coating makes Now Fresh Good Gravy a one-of-its-kind dry food for dogs,” said Theresa Lantz, Nutrition Manager at Petcurean.“By creating a minimally-processed kibble that can be transformed with just a splash of warm water, we're offering a new way to satisfy pets' cravings for variety and meaty flavor, while maintaining the convenience and quality standards pet parents expect from our premium dry foods. Our nutrition team has been dedicated to putting the health and wellbeing of pets first for over 25 years, and we feel honored to have that commitment recognized with this award from Pet Innovation.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the pet care space. The total US pet industry expenditure is more than $157 billion, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Pet parents are looking for the best of both worlds when it comes to nutrition; foods that can be served dry or wet provide convenience, variety, and also support hydration,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“Now Fresh Good Gravy gives pet parents the ultimate peace of mind, knowing they're feeding their cherished companions perfectly balanced recipes tailored to their specific size and age, helping them live long, healthy, happy lives. Congratulations on winning 'Dog Bone Broth Product of the Year!'”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Following the success of the initial launch, the Now Fresh Good Gravy collection is expanding to include grain-free recipes for adult cats in chicken and salmon flavors. Plus, Petcurean is introducing a beef dry food recipe for the first time with the all-new Now Fresh Good Gravy beef recipes for adult and senior dogs. The new recipes are set to debut in September 2025 throughout Canada, and in the USA on Amazon and Chewy.com and at select pet specialty retailers.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

About Now Fresh ®

Since 2007, Now Fresh has provided pet parents the ultimate peace of mind knowing they're feeding their cherished companions perfectly balanced recipes tailored to their specific size and age, to help them live long, healthy, and happy lives. Made simply with only premium-quality ingredients like fresh meats and fish, nutrient-rich superfoods, and pre & probiotics, Now Fresh recipes offer complete, wholesome nutrition for dogs and cats at every size and stage of life. Now Fresh is part of the Petcurean family of premium-quality pet food products. For more information, visit .

About Petcurean®

Petcurean is a proudly Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs) through its family of flagship brands including: Go! Solutions®, Now Fresh®, GatherTM and SummitTM. Petcurean pet foods are sold through select pet specialty and online retailers in Canada, the United States, and many countries around the world. The Petcurean family of brands is committed to sustainability as it pertains to pets, people, and the planet. With more than 25 years of trusted, premium pet nutrition expertise, Petcurean puts pets first with every decision they make and every recipe they create. For more information, visit .

