Dogginstix Beef Collagen UFO Receives 2025 Pet Innovation Award For“Dog Collagen Product Of The Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Dogginstix Beef Collagen UFO from Dogginstix, a Revnaq brand, has been selected as“Dog Collagen Product of the Year” in the 7th Annual Pet Innovation Awards program. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Dogginstix are high-quality, natural dog chews designed to satisfy a pet's chewing instincts while promoting healthy teeth and gums. All the companies' products are single-ingredient, human-grade, odor-free, and made with transparency.

Dogginstix Beef Collagen UFO is a one-of-a-kind flying disc chew made from 100% natural beef collagen that is slow-dried and laser-cut into a disc shape. Long-lasting and easy to digest, it also flies like a disc, making it an interactive toy and enrichment tool that encourages healthy chewing and active play. Dogs can engage with it from multiple angles, keeping them stimulated while promoting joint health, dental hygiene, and overall wellness.

The treats are made from free range grass-fed beef with ingredients sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures. Dogginstix carefully selects each component, ensuring they are free from preservatives, fillers, dyes or additives. To preserve the natural flavors and nutrients, Dogginstix also uses various techniques such as slow baking and dehydration. Suitable for indoor use, the chews are odor-free and do not result in a mess. Each chew has also been hand-inspected for precision and safety.

“We aren't just putting collagen in a new shape, we're reimagining the experience of giving a dog a treat. It's healthy, fun, and totally unexpected. We designed the Beef Collagen UFO as a treat that truly takes dog chews to the next level. Dogs love it, stores love it, and it represents everything our brand stands for,” said Ahmet Karagoz, President of Revnaq.“Thank you to Pet Innovation for this award. We remain committed to providing safe, delicious, and nutritious treats, ensuring every bite is a step towards a happier, healthier dog.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

The chew comes in a customized and themed box with eight different laser-etched designs such as“Happy Birthday” and“Top 50 Most Popular Dog Names.”

“Dogginstix is redefining what dog chews can be with a product that brings together fun, function, and flair in one natural, nutritious treat. Beef collagen is vital to supporting joint health in dogs. However, sourcing the collagen is just as important as the benefits it provides and generic collagen sticks may take shortcuts on quality, as well as just looking like any other chew,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“In a market full of the same shapes and flavors, the UFO dares to be different. The UFO's shape adds a new dimension of excitement. More than a chew, it represents innovation, wellness, and joy. We're so pleased to recognize The Dogginstix Beef Collagen UFO as 'Dog Collagen Product of the Year!'”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

