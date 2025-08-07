Charlee Bear Nuggets Receive 2025 Pet Innovation Award For“Health Focused Dog Treat Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Charlee Bear , a family-owned company dedicated to making simple, nourishing treats dogs absolutely love, has received“Health Focused Dog Treat of the Year” for their line of Charlie Bear Nuggets. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Charlee Bear Nuggets have been crafted with wholesome ingredients, including protein-rich chickpeas, to provide healthy support for dogs. Grain-free, the nuggets have a crunchy outside and a soft, flavorful filling inside. Additional ingredients include ripe strawberries and eggs, as well as functional ingredients such as turmeric and algal oil, which is high in Omega-3 fatty acids. The treats come in five flavors.

Bearcuterie Bites offer an apple and cheese flavor along with omega-3s for hip and joint support; PB & Beary Parfait is crafted with a peanut butter, strawberry and blueberry flavor and added probiotics to support digestive health; Shepherd's Pie delivers cultured yeast and turmeric to help with health and vitality; Sunny Side Up features an egg, cheese and bacon flavor, as well as turmeric for a healthy immune system; Lastly, Straw-Beary Swirl aids in skin and coat health.

At less than four calories per treat, the nuggets are a healthy option for any dog's diet, addressing common canine issues. The products do not contain artificial colors or flavors and have been produced in the U.S. using state-of-the-art technologies to verify the purity and quality of every batch.

“Dogs of all shapes, sizes, temperaments and breeds love Charlee Bear treats. Functional treats serve a number of purposes in canine health management to go beyond just nutrition to provide specific health benefits. We formulated our line of nuggets with what pet parents want - health and vitality support,” said Rob Cadenhead, General Manager, Gott Pet Products, parent company of Charlee Bear.“Our goal at Charlee Bear has always been to create treats that are both delicious and healthy, and this award from Pet Innovation is an acknowledgement of our success in doing so. We'll continue to deliver pet treats made with wholesome ingredients just like you'd find in mom's kitchen pantry!”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Charlee Bear Nuggets are a captivating treat that offers various functional health benefits to support a pet's wellbeing. The great thing about the emergence of functional treats is targeted health support that supplements a dog's daily diet to address key issues such as digestion, immunity, skin and coat, as well as regular nutritional support,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“These scrumptious snacks from Charlee Bear are crafted with wholesome ingredients that impact a dog's happiness, daily life and activity levels, resulting in more optimal long-term health outcomes. Congratulations on winning 'Health Focused Dog Treat of the Year!'”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

In addition to their Nuggets, Charlee Bear offers a line of products that include Bearnola Bites, Grain Free Crunch, Meaty Bites and Original Crunch.

About Gott Pet Products, LLC

As a family-owned company, Gott Pet Products is committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle and ensuring that pets thrive. Their Charlee Bear Grain Free Crunch and Original Crunch dog treats are Pocket Perfect® low-calorie training treats that won't make a mess in an owner's pocket. Bearnola Bites, Meaty Bites, and the newest addition, Nuggets, round out the line of Beary Tasty TreatsTM, offering dogs a variety of delicious and nutritious options. Also included in their portfolio are Hound & Gatos natural diets for cats and dogs, which contain real meat and are available in 15 canned recipes to please all palates.

