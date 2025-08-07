Good Dog Bad Dawg Winner Of“Leash Product Of The Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that Good Dog Bad Dawg , makers of MAN'S BEST LEASH, a leash fit for the modern man and the first world dog, has received“Leash Product of the Year” in the 7th Annual Awards Program.

Man's Best Leash, Handler Edition is an advanced dog leash used by K9 Trainers, Handlers, Professional Dog Trainers and those who need superior control of their canine companion.

The Handler Edition is equipped with a "Ball Cam" tactical grip, which offers unparalleled lead management. The integrated cam technology allows handlers to adjust their grip anywhere along the lead at a moment's notice. It will push forward freely and lock automatically with the opposing pull force. To lengthen the lead, simply push the slack lever. According to the Pet Innovation Awards, the intuitive mechanism reflects a deep understanding of real-world dog handling challenges designed for the modern dog lifestyle.

The leash features a durable construction suitable for rigorous training sessions. The ergonomic grip also ensures a firm yet comfortable hold, reducing hand fatigue during extended use. Crafted from premium materials, the leash offers lasting durability and reliable performance, while its sleek and modern aesthetic complements functional capabilities. The marine-grade rope is 24-strand, fray- and chew-resistant, and nylon, making it extremely durable. Other components include polished stainless steel hardware, tested to 650 LBF.

Good Dog Bad Dawg leashes feature a proprietary multi-functional latch design. The latches are uniquely secured to both ends of the leash, allowing users to easily adjust the lead length or secure around the waist for hands-free control and added security. This feature is also quite handy for easy tie-downs, where the leash stays elevated and dry.

“Thank you to Pet Innovation for this incredible recognition. Our goal at Good Dog Bad Dawg is to introduce a new level of thoughtful design and innovation to dog accessories, combining style and utility catered to the modern dog lifestyle,” said Peter McConnell, Founder of Good Dog Bad Dawg.“We design products that make it easier and safer to include your best friend in your everyday lifestyle. I'm confident that this product will live up to the namesake, and even set a new standard for the dog industry.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Man's Best Leash bridges form and function in a way few leashes do, making it more than deserving of recognition for design, innovation, or function. The Ball Cam tactical grip is truly a breakthrough in leash functionality. This thoughtfully engineered tool, born out of real handling needs, blends aesthetic elegance, mechanical ingenuity, robust build quality, and user-validated performance into one best-in-class package,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“For these reasons-across design, durability, innovation, and real-world utility-it stands head and shoulders above the competition and is our pick for 'Leash Product of the Year.' With features that set a new benchmark, this product sets a new standard and redefines industry expectations, offering clear upscale differentiation.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

About Good Dog Bad Dawg

Good Dog Bad Dawg is a lifestyle brand introducing innovative products to common lifestyles that seem to be stuck using common, antiquated technology and equipment. The first product, Man's Best Leash, solves a multitude of challenges for dog owners. Especially big dogs. The goal is to make it easier and safer to include their best friend in their everyday lifestyles, through innovation and great design. We're determined that this product will live up to the namesake and set a new standard for the dog industry.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

...

949.667.4475