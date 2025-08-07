Honey Singh, Karan Aujla Summoned By Women Commission For THIS Reason

Punjab Women Commission Summons Honey Singh: The Punjab State Women Commission has summoned singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla for allegedly using objectionable lyrics in their songs, "Millionaire" and "MF Gabhru". In the summons issued on August 7, the commission has asked for immediate action against them. Both the singers have been asked to appear before the commission on August 11. The Women Commission took suo motu cognizance of the matter and sent a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab to take action against the singers and advise them and others to avoid songs with such lyrics in future.

Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill objected to the lyrics of the songs 'Millionaire' and 'MF Gabharu', saying that it presents extremely wrong sentiments about women. These songs raise serious concerns. In a letter to the DGP, she said that the lyrics of both the songs are derogatory towards women, promote hatred. The Commission said that both the songs promote stereotypes and use obscene language which is beyond 'acceptable limits'.

The commission further said that music should not be used to demean and degrade women. It all started when Karan Aujla released his song, MF Gabhru, a week ago and it garnered millions of likes in no time. Both Honey Singh and Aujla are yet to react to the criticism and summons.