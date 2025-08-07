Dow Futures Rise As Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Deadline Kicks In: AAPL, NVDA, INTC, LLY, SRPT Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday as President Donald Trump's deadline for reciprocal tariffs kicked in from midnight Thursday.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump celebrated that billions of dollars are now flowing into the United States from countries that have“taken advantage” of the U.S. for many years.

“The only thing that can stop America's greatness would be a radical left court that wants to see our country fail!” President Trump said in the post.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

While Dow Jones futures rose 0.61% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures surged 0.8%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.93%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.7% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.8% on Thursday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'neutral' territory.

Asian markets ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 2.32%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.92%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.56%.

The Hang Seng rose 0.35%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.16%.

Stocks To Watch



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Apple shares surged nearly 3% in Thursday's pre-market session after the iPhone maker outlined its plans to invest an additional $100 billion in the U.S. Shares of precision-glass maker Corning Inc. (GLW) surged nearly 6% after Apple said it would expand its partnership with the company.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Intel Corp. (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Shares of semiconductor companies gained between 1% and 2% after President Trump announced exemptions on nearly all semiconductor chip imports.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY): Eli Lilly shares plummeted over 14% in the pre-market session. The company announced the outcome of a late-stage trial of its daily obesity pill on Thursday morning.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Sarepta shares surged 12% after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results beat Wall Street expectations. Sarepta reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 on revenue of $611 million, compared to an estimated EPS of $0.83 on revenue of $531 million, according to Stocktwits data. Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Block Inc. (XYZ), SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), and Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) are among the companies reporting their latest results on Thursday.

