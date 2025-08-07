Lebanon Gives Deadline to Disarm Hezbollah. What Remains of Iran-Backed Group in 2025? Lebanon's government has set a historic deadline to disarm Hezbollah by the end of this year, but after a year of war, Israeli strikes, and the loss of top commanders, what's actually left of Hezbollah's once-vast arsenal? In this deep-dive, we break down the latest news on Hezbollah's remaining military capabilities, busted supply lines, drone production, and the ongoing disarmament process.

