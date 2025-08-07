Lebanon Gives Deadline To Disarm Hezbollah. What Remains Of Iran-Backed Group In 2025?
Lebanon Gives Deadline to Disarm Hezbollah. What Remains of Iran-Backed Group in 2025? Lebanon's government has set a historic deadline to disarm Hezbollah by the end of this year, but after a year of war, Israeli strikes, and the loss of top commanders, what's actually left of Hezbollah's once-vast arsenal? In this deep-dive, we break down the latest news on Hezbollah's remaining military capabilities, busted supply lines, drone production, and the ongoing disarmament process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment