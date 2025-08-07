Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia, New Zealand Forge Deeper Agricultural Trade Ties

2025-08-07 08:21:13
(MENAFN) In a move to deepen agricultural trade ties, Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman and New Zealand's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Trade and Investment Todd McClay formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

"This collaboration is highly strategic amid the current global trade situation, which is full of challenges and uncertainty," said Sulaiman.

Sulaiman highlighted that Indonesia is positioning key export products—such as crude palm oil, rubber, cocoa, and coffee—for trade with its southern partner. He stressed that the agreement signals a crucial and mutually advantageous step, especially given the increasingly volatile and unpredictable global economic landscape.

McClay stated that the partnership will also now cover the sharing of agricultural technologies and innovations. This initiative, he said, is intended to improve output and bolster food security in both nations.

McClay also emphasized New Zealand's commitment to its relationship with Indonesia, stating that the country remains a vital partner in cultivating balanced and beneficial trade ties.

