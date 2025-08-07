Upcoming Electric Cars In India: Maruti Evitara, Vinfast VF6/VF7, Tata Sierra EV

The demand for electric vehicles in the Indian market is rapidly increasing every day. Are you planning to buy a new electric car? Then find out which electric cars are going to be released this year. This list includes models like Maruti eVitara, VinFast VF6 & VF7, and Tata Sierra EV.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara

The company will launch the Maruti eVitara later this year. This SUV may include a 49 kWh battery and a 143 bhp engine or a 61 kWh battery and a 173 bhp engine. Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the eVitara will offer an MIDC range of over 500 km.

VinFast VF6

VinFast is gearing up to debut in India by launching the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs by the end of August 2025. The VF6 will be available in two variants: Earth and Wind. It includes all-black and dual-tone Mocha Brown and black cabin themes. The electric car comes with a 59.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single-motor FWD system. The company claims that its range will be up to 470 km.

Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra EV is one of the biggest launches of this year. This SUV is expected to hit showrooms in October 2025. It will be available in multiple powertrain options, including electric. It is expected that the Sierra EV will have the same powertrain setup as the recently launched Harrier EV, which comes with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options.

VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF7 electric SUV will be available in three trims: Earth, Wind, and Sky, and six colors: Zenith Gray, Urban Mint, Infinity Blank, Crimson Red, Jet Black, and Desert Silver. The base trim will get an all-black interior. Meanwhile, the Wind and Sky variants would have dual-tone Mocha Brown and black themes. The powertrain setup of this electric car will get a 70.8 kWh battery pack. It will be available in single and dual motor options. Reports suggest that its range is likely to be up to 496 km.