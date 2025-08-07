NDA Authorises PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda To Pick V-P Candidate Ahead Of 9 September Polls

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to pick the alliance's Vice President candidate.

The decision was taken during the NDA leaders meeting held in the state capital on Thursday, news agencies reported.

When is the Vice Presidential Election?

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the 9 September election to the vice president's post, kickstarting the nomination process.

With the Election Commission notification , nominations for vice presidential elections begin. The date for filing nominations is 21 August. The nominations will be scrutinised on 22 August, and the last date for withdrawing nominations will be 25 August, as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission's notification comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till 2027.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

How is the Vice President Elected?

According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice President (Election) Rules, 1974, the Election Commission had to hold a formal election within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation and before 19 September 2025.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament-elected and nominated-using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MP will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

Electoral College in favour of NDA?

The electoral college currently has 788 MPs , 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are expected to nominate candidates.

(With PTI inputs)