Man Flashes At Gurugram Woman In Broad Daylight, Influencer Shares Chilling Video: 'Felt Disgusted And Unsafe'
Soni Singh, a model and content creator, said she was returning from Jaipur when she was allegedly approached and harassed by a man. She documented the incident on her phone and later posted about it on social media after she claimed her calls to emergency helplines went unanswered.Also Read | Sharda University student commits suicide, leaves note claiming THIS Delayed response
According to her post , the man began circling her while she was waiting for her ride and made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“He kept staring at me, and I noticed his behaviour was deliberate. I felt disgusted and unsafe,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Unable to reach her initial cab driver, Ms Singh booked another ride and returned home safely. She later shared photos of the man and recounted her experience online. She also criticised the lack of immediate police response, stating that even the women's helpline did not offer assistance at the time.
“It was shocking to feel so helpless in the middle of the day. Why are women still unsafe in public? There needs to be stricter action,” she wrote.Also Read | Mumbai: Pizza delivery boy harassed by a couple for not speaking Marathi FIR registered
Two days after her post gained traction on social media, Gurugram Police responded and confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) had been filed. Police spokesperson Sandeep said that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and efforts are underway to identify and locate the accused.
Ms Singh also raised concerns about the safety protocols of ride-hailing services, claiming the driver of her original booking was unresponsive, leaving her feeling more vulnerable.Also Read | Caught on camera: Bengaluru woman gets molested, sexually harassed
Ms Singh has nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram. Her public account of the incident has reignited conversations around women's safety in urban spaces and the role of quick response mechanisms.
