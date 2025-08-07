Global Risk Rises As Russia Walks Away From Nuclear Pact

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russia has announced it will no longer uphold its obligations under the intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) treaty , signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987 . The decision has raised questions about the future of nuclear deterrence and the danger of global nuclear proliferation.

The timing of this announcement from the Kremlin must be considered. It was just days after a spat on social media between the US president, Donald Trump, and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a strong ally of Vladimir Putin.

Responding to the US president's threats to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, Medvedev took to X on July 28 to warn Trump that:“Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.” Medvedev added:“Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump responded by announcing that the US would redeploy two of its nuclear submarines into closer striking distance with Russia.

Russia's decision also comes just three days before the deadline of August 8 set by Trump for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine.

It's also important to remember that, while the Russian withdrawal from the INF treaty is attracting attention now, the US withdrew from the same treaty in August 2019, during Trump's first presidency. So it's tempting to see all this as diplomatic posturing.

However, when it comes to nuclear weapons – and given the rising global tensions – such moves must be taken seriously.