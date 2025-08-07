Police Carries Out Searches Across Kulgam To Curb Banned Literature

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Thursday said that it conducted coordinated and legally monitored searches at multiple Bookshops across the district to prevent the circulation of Banned Literature associated with proscribed organisations.

In a statement, the police said that the operation was carried out professionally and systematically to ensure strict adherence to legal provisions.

During the searches, all bookshop owners were sternly warned against stocking or distributing prohibited content. They were also sensitized about the legal consequences of violating these directives and instructed to strictly follow the guidelines.

Kulgam Police remains committed to upholding peace and public order. Citizens are urged to stay away from such proscribed material and report any suspicious activity, including the circulation of banned literature, to the nearest police station, reads the statement.

